YouTube TV multiview will finally be 'fully customizable' this year
56 minutes ago
- YouTube TV’s multiview feature will soon be “fully customizable,” letting viewers add any stream.
- Multiview has historically been limited to a relatively small selection of channels.
- YouTube TV will also get several “specialized” new plans this year.
YouTube TV has offered multiview — the option to watch multiple streams at once — since 2023. Multiview was exclusive to live sports streams until last year, when YouTube TV started allowing select non-sports content in multiview layouts. Today, YouTube announced that it’s lifting more restrictions on the feature with an update in the near future.
The announcement came in a blog post detailing YouTube‘s priorities for the year. The post doesn’t get into specifics, only saying that this new “fully customizable multiview” is coming soon.
Multiview on YouTube TV lets you watch up to four streams at once in a tiled view. The feature launched in early access ahead of March Madness in 2023, pitched as a way to watch multiple NCAA games at once.
Last year, YouTube expanded multiview to support live streams from channels like Bravo and USA, with a promise to further expand the selection of eligible streams to include more national channels, as well as local networks, “over the coming months.”
YouTube TV is also getting new, specialized plans this year (“more than 10” of them, the post says). YouTube hasn’t shared release info for these updates beyond the “soon” timeframe — we’ll be keeping an eye out for updates.
