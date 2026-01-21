YouTube TV multiview will finally be 'fully customizable' this year

YouTube TV has offered multiview — the option to watch multiple streams at once — since 2023. Multiview was exclusive to live sports streams until last year, when YouTube TV started allowing select non-sports content in multiview layouts. Today, YouTube announced that it’s lifting more restrictions on the feature with an update in the near future.

The announcement came in a blog post detailing YouTube‘s priorities for the year. The post doesn’t get into specifics, only saying that this new “fully customizable multiview” is coming soon.