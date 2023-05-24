HBO Max's rebrand seems to have broken logins through YouTube TV

Max

HBO Max transformed into Max yesterday, a move that was planned months ago. However, that plan didn’t seem to go as smoothly as Warner Bros. Discovery had hoped. Users who log into the streaming platform with their YouTube TV subscription are now having difficulties.

The transition to Max didn’t exactly go off without a hitch for Warner Bros. Discovery. For some, the HBO Max app automatically updated to Max, while others had to do it manually which required a new app. Following the streaming platform’s rebrand, users who bill their subscription through YouTube TV found they were unable to sign in, as reported by PiunikaWeb.

According to one Reddit user, the app said that they weren’t a Max subscriber. when I try to sign into max app says I’m not a max subscriber, but I am subscribed thru yttv. so what the hell? can I not use the max app now? Another user took to Twitter to express their frustration.

Enough is enough. After nearly 4hrs with @StreamOnMax support, I give up trying to get my Max working via my @YouTubeTV based HBO Max subscription. When attempting to sign in via my provider (YTTV), I received the message, “Provider Account Already In Use – That provider account… pic.twitter.com/tKE2edZDZ7 — Dan Vogel (@dhvmoon) May 23, 2023

The problem appears to be fairly widespread amongst the community. Fortunately, both YouTube TV and Max seem to be aware of the issue and are working on a fix as seen in this response.

following up: we’re aware of the issue & HBO is now working on a fix — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 24, 2023

