Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
YouTube TV confirms fix is coming after NBA playoffs were disrupted by freezing
- YouTube TV experienced freezing and buffering issues this week.
- The issues were reported during both the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Finals.
- YouTube TV has acknowledged the issue and confirms its working on a fix.
Earlier this week, the NBA kicked off the Eastern and Western Conference Finals. But if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, you may have missed out on some of the excitement due to freezing issues. However, it looks like a fix is on its way.
On Wednesday, during the first game of the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat series, many YouTube TV subscribers reported issues with the streaming service. Specifically, viewers were stuck in a buffering loop, repeatedly being shown an ad for Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid remake. The problem started at a very unfortunate time for NBA fans, during the final quarter of the game.
The next day, the issue appeared again during the second game of the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers series. However, it appears that the issue wasn’t as widespread this time around. Regardless, it’s still a worrying situation for those who want to catch every moment of the action.
After two straight days of interruptions, it seems YouTube TV has taken notice. On the company’s Twitter page, it apologized for the disruption claiming “we’re ready to bounce back for Game 2.”
This is not the Game 1 “upset” we were hoping for.We apologize for the disruption during last night’s NBA Playoff game and we’re ready to bounce back for Game 2.— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) May 18, 2023
Additionally, a confirmed YouTube TV engineer took to Reddit to reveal that a fix is coming. The engineer describes the problem as a “Ads buffering/freezing issue.”
No timeline for the fix has been provided yet. Android Authority has reached out to Google and will update this article accordingly. Hopefully, the fix will arrive before any more games are interrupted.