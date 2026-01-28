YouTube TV just borrowed a handy YouTube feature that fixes DVR frustration

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

YouTube TV is making a major improvement to its DVR capabilities, allowing users to skip directly to specific segments of recorded programs.

CordCutters News reports that YouTube TV is rolling out a new way to navigate DVR recordings, allowing users to jump directly to specific segments instead of scrubbing through the entire program. On supported recordings such as ABC World News Tonight, subscribers can skip straight to individual news stories, weather updates, or sports highlights without having to fast-forward or rewind.

This feature is a notable upgrade over the traditional DVR experience YouTube TV has offered until now, making recordings easier to navigate and rewatch.

While YouTube TV hasn’t officially announced the feature, it appears to rely on metadata provided by content owners. These descriptions are used to break recordings into chapters that viewers can jump between, mirroring YouTube’s existing Video Chapters feature, which divides videos into labeled sections.

For now, CordCutters notes that the feature is only available for a limited number of programs, including ABC World News Tonight. However, it could expand to more news and magazine-style shows over time.

The chapter controls reportedly appear directly within YouTube TV’s playback interface, with no additional setup required from users.

