This YouTube TV discount for existing subscribers is too good to miss

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV is getting a temporary $33 discount for existing users.

This brings the cost down to $49.99 a month.

You only get the discounted price for two months, but a $66 benefit is better than none.

If you’ve switched over from a traditional cable TV, you probably know about virtual providers like YouTube TV, DirecTV, or Hulu. However, if you haven’t and want to explore cutting ties with a traditional TV operator, YouTube TV could be one of the more beneficial options. The base pack starts at $82.99, which isn’t cheap but feels justified for the features it offers. And for its existing customers, YouTube TV is introducing a new discount offer that saves $33 per month.

Reddit user oestred recently discovered a discount offer that reduces the monthly cost to $49.99, resulting in a $33 monthly savings. However, you must note that the offer applies only for two months, and your subscription costs will revert to the original price from the third month onwards. Despite that, it doesn’t sound like a bad deal, but you must act quickly, since we don’t know how long the offer will last.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

For now, it appears that the offer is only available to existing subscribers and is not accessible to new subscribers. YouTube hasn’t announced it officially, but you can find out if you’re eligible for the offer with these steps: Open YouTube TV. (Note that the Redditor emphasizes you should use a desktop instead of the app.) Go to your account settings, where you can find Membership > Base plan. You might see an offer under Accounts. Click the offer to activate a lower price for the next two months. My colleague Joe Maring was able to confirm this on his account.

While the offer is exciting, we would be more thrilled if YouTube were to club YouTube Premium and Music subscriptions with the TV account. The company’s recently discovered ploy to conduct household checks for the five-person Premium Family plan has obviously upset many people. And while its two-member plan, which costs $8 per person, is better than paying $14 individually, it’s no match for the $23 payment that would allow five people to share the benefits. Incorporating the benefits, such as ad-free videos and music and background playback, within YouTube TV could make it even more alluring.

Follow