YouTube TV is rolling out "Build a Multiview" to more users

TL;DR YouTube TV’s Build a Multiview feature is rolling out to more users, starting with those subscribed to the NBA League Pass.

Build a Multiview allows users to select from a pre-defined list of live games and build their own combination to watch simultaneously.

YouTube TV has a handy multiview feature that lets you watch multiple content streams at once. The feature largely focusesed on sports, but some tests have expanded it to include news and weather content. However, YouTube further restricted the combination that users could watch, and only recently did the service allow viewers to build their own multiview combinations. Now, YouTube has announced that the “Build a Multiview” feature is rolling out to more users, starting with NBA League Pass.

YouTube TV

The “Build your Multiview” feature is rolling out to more users, but there are a few catches. For one, this is rolling out with the NBA League Pass, which costs $14.99 per month (or $99.99 per year) on top of YouTube TV’s subscription. Two, you cannot select any game, though, as YouTube TV still pre-selects the games that can get added to a multiview, though you can build up the combination of four pre-selected games. Multiview is available only on smart TVs and smart streaming devices, so you cannot use the feature on phones or tablets.

With multiview, you can have two to four games playing on your screen simultaneously. You can switch the audio stream between your options, too.

To build your own multiview, follow these steps: Launch YouTube TV on your smart TV.

Click on a live game.

You will see an option to “Watch in Multiview,” which would give you an option to “Build a multiview.”

Select the games available to build your own multiview. YouTube TV’s multiview moves the processing requirement to YouTube’s servers instead of the user’s TV. This way, all subscribers can use the feature, as their device only sees one live feed instead of the two to four feeds.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments