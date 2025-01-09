YouTube TV subscribers no longer have to guess what's available in 4K

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV has added a prompt that will let you know if 4K resolution is available for the show you’re watching.

Previously, viewers with the 4K Plus add-on had to search for 4K content.

The prompt appears as a pop-up notification in to top right corner.

For those who need the best resolution, YouTube TV offers a 4K Plus add-on that lets you watch live events and shows in 4K. However, not everything is available in 4K, and it can be a little difficult to know when the option is available. YouTube TV is fixing this issue by rolling out a new feature.

As reported by Cord Cutters News, YouTube TV subscribers who have the 4K Plus add-on should start seeing a new prompt when 4K resolution is available for the program they are watching. This prompt appears as a pop-up notification located at the top right corner of the screen.

This is a nice quality-of-life enhancement as it takes the guesswork out of the whole situation. It also allows you to switch to the higher resolution in just one click. Although this should’ve been around when YouTube TV launched its 4K package, we can’t be too mad as it’s better late than never. This new prompt should prove to be a very welcomed change among sports fans.

The 4K add-on is an additional $9.99 per month on top of the base subscription which costs $82.99. In addition to 4K content, this add-on offers unlimited simultaneous streams and the ability to watch recordings offline.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments