I just saved $80 on my YouTube TV bill for the next four months — here's how you can too

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV is offering existing customers a $20 discount for the next four months, for a total savings of $80.

The discount is available via the Membership page on the YouTube TV website.

After the four-month period ends, your plan reverts to the original $83/month price.

Out of all the streaming services I pay for, I use YouTube TV more than any of them by a large margin. But as much as I use and enjoy the service, the $83/month bill always stings whenever it hits. Thankfully, my bill just got significantly cheaper for the next few months.

YouTube TV occasionally offers promotional discounts to existing subscribers, and as of early February, a new one is available. Specifically, YouTube is offering a $20/month credit, reducing your monthly bill from $83 to $63 for four months. That’s a total savings of $80 once all is said and done, which isn’t too shabby at all.

Reports of the promo first appeared on Reddit and X on February 6, although the discount wasn’t available on my account until February 9. To check and see if your account is eligible for the promo, simply do the following. Visit the YouTube TV website (tv.youtube.com) on your phone or computer. Click your profile picture in the top-right corner. Click Settings. Click Manage under the “Your plan” section. Under the “Options” section, click Get $20 off your current plan. Tap Agree.

It’s worth noting that you can access the promotion only on the YouTube TV website. It’s fine to use your phone or tablet for this, but you won’t be able to see or activate the promo in the YouTube TV app; you’ll need to visit the website in your browser.

If you don’t see the promo on your account right now, it’s worth waiting a day and checking again. I didn’t see it on my account on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, but it magically appeared on Monday. Google usually takes a while to roll these discounts out to everyone who’s eligible, so some patience can really pay off.

Did you get YouTube TV's $20/month discount? 7 votes Yes 14 % No 71 % I don't use YouTube TV 14 %

That said, it’s also possible your account simply isn’t eligible. Reports online are pretty hit-or-miss with people seeing this offer, so your mileage will vary as to whether or not you can get it.

Is this offer available for your YouTube TV account? When did it show up? Let us know in the comments.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow