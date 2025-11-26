YouTube's latest layout swap is confusing everyone and users say it's pointless

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has swapped the placement of the “Subscriptions” and the “You” tabs on the platform.

Users are not very happy with the change and are turning to third-party extensions to restore the UI to its original state.

YouTube has made yet another unpopular UI tweak, which users say serves no purpose. The platform has quietly flipped the positions of the “Subscriptions” tab and the “You” section, disrupting years of muscle memory. The old layout placed “Subscriptions” below the “You” section. Now “You” is tucked under “Subscriptions” in the sidebar.

How do you feel about YouTube moving the Subscriptions tab above the You section? 25 votes I hate it. It breaks my navigation flow. 48 % I dislike it but I can live with it. 4 % I don’t mind it. 12 % I actually prefer the new layout. 8 % I want to customize the sidebar order myself. 24 % I'm using (or will use) an extension to revert it. 4 %

Redditors say the update offers no real benefit. One person wrote, “Just saw this right now, and it’s awful. I didn’t like seeing different collab videos on my subscription tab, now this.”

Another user added, “I much prefer having a singular subscription button up by the home page button and then all my you section.” Some also pointed out that the new order feels messy. As one user put it, “You can still click the whole button subscriptions to see your videos, but I don’t need a list of who I am subscribed to at the very top.”

Many see this as YouTube moving toward a mobile-style layout. “It feels like they are trying to make the website more app-like,” a commenter said.

Meanwhile, some users are also turning to third-party browser extensions to undo the change. Comments mention Stylus, Unhook, and YouTube Tweaks. One person said, “With the help of ChatGPT, I made a fix for the Stylus extension… I doubt it’s the best way to do it, but it works.”

The thread captures a growing sentiment within the YouTube user community. People are getting tired of the platform’s constant interface experiments and say the company keeps “breaking” things without actually bringing in meaningful UI improvements.

Meanwhile, the frustration regarding the latest change is also compounded by other ongoing issues across YouTube, including missing published dates on videos.

