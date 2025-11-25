YouTube users are reporting that some common features have gone MIA

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube users are reporting that the published date has disappeared on long-form videos and Shorts.

There are also reports of the Subscriptions tab missing.

It appears that the Subscriptions tab has started to return for some affected users.

It appears YouTube is experiencing a few issues this morning. Viewers are reporting that the platform is missing some of its commonly used features. These features include the subscription tab and the video published date.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

On a YouTube video, you’ll normally find the published date sitting below the title and to the right of the view count. This is useful information, as it informs the viewer of when the video was released. It’s especially helpful if the creator you’re watching has done a series of videos and you want to watch them in order.

According to several users on Reddit (1, 2, 3, 4), this published date is now missing. It appears that the problem is not only affecting long-form content, but the publish date has also vanished from Shorts. The published date is still appearing on our devices, so it’s unclear how many are impacted by this bug.

In addition to the published date, some people are also having a problem with the Subscriptions tab, located in the sidebar. One user claims that the tab is no longer available for them. Another claims the tab disappeared for them, but it has since returned. Some commenters echo that the tab disappeared and reappeared for them.

In short, it looks like the platform is working out a few kinks at the moment. So if you’re experiencing similar issues, you’re not alone.

In related news, we reported earlier this morning that YouTube is working on a new “Your Custom Feed” chip. This chip is an experimental feature that lets select users switch to a more personalized feed.

Follow