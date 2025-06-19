YouTube Shorts is about to look a little more like Instagram Reels

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Shorts now lets creators place product stickers on their videos.

Tapping on the sticker will redirect the viewer to the retailer’s website for that product.

Viewers can see the full list of products the creator tagged by tapping on the down arrow.

You may see something new on the screen the next time you watch a YouTube Shorts video. The platform is giving creators a new tool to get you to buy the products they’re advertising.

If you make or watch Instagram Reels, you may be familiar with the concept of stickers. Simply put, they are just little graphics you can place on your videos. However, if you’re a business, partner, or have a qualified account, then you can also create product stickers for brands and shops to earn money. What does this have to do with YouTube? The company is taking this concept and applying it to YouTube Shorts.

In a post on the YouTube support site, the company announced that the previous shopping button on Shorts is getting upgraded to product stickers. If you’re wondering why this change is happening, it appears to be more than just a way to make the shopping button more fun. According to Google, an experiment conducted in May 2025 showed that users were 40% more likely to click on product stickers than the shopping button.

If you’re a creator, you’ll be able to create a sticker by tagging products. You’ll be able to tag multiple products, but the generated sticker will appear as the first product in your list. If you want the sticker to look like a different product, you can reorder your list so the desired product is listed first. Additionally, you’ll be able to change the size of the sticker and place it wherever you want. However, sizing and placement can only be done in the YouTube mobile app.

For viewers, if you tap on the sticker, you’ll be redirected to the retailer’s website. If the creator tagged multiple products, there will be a down arrow on the sticker you can tap on to see the full product list.

With the exception of South Korea, this feature is available globally. However, Google says it plans to expand the feature to that market soon. So you’ll likely start seeing stickers on Shorts sooner rather than later.

