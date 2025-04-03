YouTube is trying to give Shorts what creators love about TikTok

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Shorts is getting a revamped video editor with precise clip timing, music, and text tools.

New features like beat-synced editing, gallery stickers, and AI-generated stickers aim to make Shorts more fun and personalized.

YouTube did not share a specific release date, only saying the tools will roll out this spring.

As the future of TikTok in the US remains uncertain, other platforms continue to seize the opportunity to win over creators. YouTube is the latest to step up its short-form video game, announcing a fresh batch of creation tools for its Shorts platform. The new features are designed to make the Shorts editing experience more dynamic and intuitive, particularly for creators who are used to the creative flexibility offered by TikTok.

In a blog post published earlier today, Google detailed five new tools that will be rolling out sometime this spring. There’s no exact release timeline yet, and it’s still unclear whether the updates will arrive on both Android and iOS simultaneously.

The headlining update is a revamped in-app video editor, a feature YouTube says has been a top request from creators. The new editor will allow for more precise control over clip timing through zooming and snapping tools. Creators will also be able to rearrange, delete, and fine-tune clips more easily, add music or timed text, and preview their Shorts in real time before posting.

Another tool aims to help creators automatically sync their video clips to the beat of a song. By selecting a track, YouTube claims the system will align video edits to the music’s rhythm, removing the need for manual syncing and offering smoother transitions for those beat-driven videos that are somehow always trending on all platforms.

Templates are also getting an upgrade. In addition to using existing video-based formats, users will soon be able to insert photos from their own galleries. YouTube says it will also start supporting effects within templates. Importantly, the original creator of a template will be credited automatically whenever it’s reused.

In terms of visual expression, YouTube is adding new sticker functionality as well. Creators will be able to drop image stickers pulled directly from their phone galleries into their Shorts. Rounding off the list is a feature that taps into generative AI. YouTube Shorts will soon let users create entirely custom stickers based on a short text prompt.

While these tools might not be game-changing on their own, they signal a growing effort from YouTube to position Shorts as a more serious contender in the short-form content space.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like