YouTube is giving its search filters a big shake-up

TL;DR YouTube is updating its search filters menu.

A new filter has been added, two have been removed, and two have been renamed.

The menu has also been reorganized.

When searching for a video on YouTube, you can refine the results by opening the search filters menu. On desktop, you’ll find the button for the filter menu near the top right of the screen after you begin a search. You’ll have to tap on the vertical three dots in the top right corner if you’re on mobile. If you frequently use these filters, the menu will look a little different soon.

YouTube has announced that it is updating the search filters menu due to public feedback. This update will result in the reorganization of the menu. The platform also plans to add a new filter, while removing and renaming some others.

Starting with the new filter, you’ll now see an option for “Shorts” located under the Type category. This filter will enable you to choose whether you want to see Shorts or long-form videos in your results.

Meanwhile, the “Sort By” category and “View count” filter have been renamed. Going forward, “Sort By” will go by “Prioritize” and “View count” will now be “Popularity.”

As for what filters are disappearing, you’ll no longer be able to sort by “Last hour” or “Rating.” YouTube says that these filter options “were not working as expected and had contributed to user complaints.” You may also notice in the image above that the “Upload Date” column has moved to the middle of the menu.

According to YouTube, this change will simplify the menu and make it more intuitive. Ultimately, the goal is to improve the overall search experience.

