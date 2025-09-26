YouTube beefs up Premium benefits with enhanced audio, 4x playback, and more

TL;DR YouTube is bringing the latest Premium features to more devices.

Premium users are gaining enhanced audio, faster playback speeds, and the ability to “Jump Ahead” on smart TVs and game consoles.

Picture-in-picture and automatic downloads are also coming to Shorts for iOS users.

YouTube just announced its Labs program, which will allow users to be the first to try the platform’s latest AI experiments. But that’s not the only news the company shared today. It is also starting to roll out the latest Premium features to more devices.

Previously, you could only double the playback speed of whatever video you were watching. YouTube says Premium users will now be able to fine-tune the speed (in 0.05 increments) up to 4x. This was only available on Android and iOS (via youtube.com/new), but now it’s available to all Premium members on Android, iOS, and web.

The next expansion introduces enhanced audio to more Premium users. This was previously only available in the YouTube Music app and as an opt-in experiment in the main YouTube app. Now it’s fully available on Android and iOS, but “only for official/premium music videos and Art Tracks.”

Then there’s the “Jump Ahead” feature, which is already available for Android, iOS, and the web. YouTube is now letting paid users access this feature from their smart TVs and gaming consoles. This feature allows you to get to the meat of the video by skipping to key moments.

YouTube also announced that it’s expanding benefits for Shorts. Premium iOS users can now have their favorite Shorts automatically downloaded based on their watch history. This feature was only available to Premium Android users and iOS users who opted into the experiment. Similarly, the picture-in-picture feature for Shorts is fully opening up to iOS after being exclusive to Android and experimenters on iOS.

