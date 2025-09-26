The first YouTube Labs experiment sounds like an answer to Spotfy's AI-powered DJ

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has introduced a new Labs initiative that grants early access to experimental features.

The first YouTube Labs experiment is a set of “AI music hosts” for YouTube Music.

YouTube says Labs is open to a “limited number of US-based participants.”

YouTube’s got a new way for you to try experimental functionality early. In keeping with Google’s programs like Search Labs, the streaming platform has announced an initiative it’s calling YouTube Labs, an opt-in program that’ll let you play around with new functionality before it’s generally available. You can sign up for Labs now — and its first experiment is already underway.

In a short blog post, YouTube laid out the new program. YouTube Labs is “dedicated to exploring the potential of AI on YouTube,” and is accepting a “limited number” of US users to get the ball rolling. These new Labs experiments aren’t only about video: the first one is actually for YouTube Music.

YouTube Labs participants now have the opportunity to try “AI music hosts” in Google’s music streaming app. The feature brings to mind Spotify’s AI-powered DJ: YouTube says its take on the idea will share stories, trivia, and commentary about the artists and songs you’re listening to. We haven’t had the chance to compare the two yet, though, so it’s not clear how closely YouTube’s implementation matches Spotify’s.

YouTube’s announcement reads like space in YouTube Labs is limited. That said, I was able to sign up for Labs on three separate Google accounts, only one of which is subscribed to YouTube Premium. Still, if you’re interested in checking out AI-powered YouTube features early, you might want to register for the new program sooner than later.

Signups to try YouTube Labs are open now. You can register your interest at YouTube.com/new.

