YouTube intros new top-podcast chart, letting you see exactly who's influencing America

TL;DR YouTube is introducing a Weekly Podcast Shows chart, highlighting the top 100 in the US.

Listings will be updated each Wednesday.

For now this is US-only, but Google wants to expand to additional regions.

Considering that the iPod has long found itself replaced by more capable smartphones, it’s legitimately impressive that podcasts have managed to stick around as a beloved media format. Sure, we’ve seen many evolve from audio to video-first formats, but the core idea of being able to listen to an on-demand conversation between talented hosts and their guests is one that’s proven its worth. With podcasts as big as they are today, it’s only understandable that listeners crave tools for helping them discover their next new podcast obsession, and this week Google’s got a new one debuting on YouTube.

YouTube is introducing its new Weekly Podcast Shows chart. The inaugural list covers May 5 through May 11, and sorts out the top 100 podcasts available on the platform, based on their popularity among US audiences.

As you’d only expect from a list of top podcasts in America in 2025, the list is a broad mix of true-crime shows, comedy, paranormal stuff, sports talk, right-wing influencers, and mainstream political commentary. You can expect to see Google update the list with the previous week’s rankings every Wednesday.

Interestingly, Google’s not keeping track of total views here (like we recently saw Spotify highlight with its own podcast listings), and instead using a metric based on overall minutes listened. That sounds like it has the potential to possibly giving longer-format podcasts a leg up — at least, if they can stay engaging long enough to keep YouTube audiences listening.

For now, this chart is only being produced for the US, but Google says that it’s planning to expand that to more regions at some point — no word on a timetable just yet. The company also mentions a desire to bring more features to the chart. We can already think of a few we’d really like to see, including filters for genre, and maybe information on the latest available episode for all these entries. Are there any changes you’d like to implement? Share your ideas in the conversation below.

