YouTube now lets you enjoy a few Playables games with friends

TL;DR YouTube Playables is testing a new multiplayer feature for select games.

It lets you play Ludo Club and Magic Tiles 3 with your friends in real-time.

YouTube plans to expand multiplayer support to more games in the future.

Following in Netflix’s footsteps, YouTube debuted a new gaming feature called Playables in late 2023. After months of limited testing, YouTube finally released it to more users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia earlier this year, giving them access to a vast library of free games within the YouTube app and on the web. The company is now testing a new feature that lets you game with friends.

YouTube has announced that it’s bringing multiplayer support to Playables and has already started testing the new feature with two games (via Engadget). The multiplayer feature is currently available in Ludo Club and Magic Tiles 3 on both desktop and mobile. YouTube says that you can play these games with others in real-time, and it plans to expand support to more games in the future.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, Ludo Club’s home page gives you the option to play with your friends or against random users. Once you start a game, you also get access to a basic chat feature that lets you interact with others using emojis or a few pre-configured messages. The multiplayer mode for Magic Tiles 3 doesn’t seem to be live at the moment, so we can’t confirm if it offers similar features.

You can try out YouTube Playables’ new multiplayer mode wthin YouTube on desktop and mobile. Unlike Netflix Games, it doesn’t require a YouTube Premium subscription and is available to all users.

