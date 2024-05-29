Bored of videos? Now more of you can play free games on YouTube instead

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has been testing Playables with select users for months, allowing them to play free games on the platform.

YouTube Playables are now rolling out to even more users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Eligible users can access Playables through the official YouTube website, in addition to the iOS and Android apps.

We’ve entered an era of digital existential crises, where Instagram is trying to be TikTok, and Twitter wants to replace LinkedIn. In the midst of this chaos, YouTube has been experimenting with hosting free games on its platform. Following months of limited trials, the company is expanding this Playables feature to even more users in select countries.

As per an updated support document, YouTube Playables are now rolling out to more users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. The new addition is available on the official website and mobile apps, allowing desktop, iOS, and Android users to enjoy over 75 games for free.

According to the document, Playables won’t strictly be limited to their respective tab in the Explore menu. Instead, users may come across these games in the Home feed, search results, and other (ir)relevant locations on YouTube.

Unlike Netflix games, you don’t need to pay YouTube to access its expanding catalog of Playables. Both free and YouTube Premium users can access the same titles and gameplay. The platform also supports tracking personal high scores, saving game progress, and sharing with friends — which can make it more social.

If you reside in one of the eligible countries and are interested in Playables, ensure your YouTube app is up to date. If the feature still doesn’t surface on your end, you may have to wait until it rolls out to your account. It’s currently unclear when YouTube Playables will expand to other regions or whether the company will honor its legacy and eventually kill it.

