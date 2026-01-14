YouTube is getting a new way to limit exposure to Shorts

The YouTube app offers a handful of tools to help individual users impose limitations on their viewing, with options for periodic reminders to take breaks or go to bed. Parents whose children are using supervised YouTube accounts can control these features on their kids’ devices, and today, YouTube announced some new options to let parents further restrict their kids’ viewing.

In a blog post, YouTube outlined new limits on Shorts videos for supervised teen accounts (the YouTube Kids app doesn’t have a Shorts tab). Parents are able to set a daily limit on time kids can watch shorts videos, with the option to set that limit to zero — disabling the Shorts feed altogether — coming “soon.”