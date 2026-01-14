Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
YouTube is getting a new way to limit exposure to Shorts
1 hour ago
- YouTube is introducing new parent-defined limitations for kid accounts.
- Parents will soon be able to disable Shorts on their teens’ YouTube app.
- A new onboarding workflow for kid accounts lets parents better control what their kids have access to.
The YouTube app offers a handful of tools to help individual users impose limitations on their viewing, with options for periodic reminders to take breaks or go to bed. Parents whose children are using supervised YouTube accounts can control these features on their kids’ devices, and today, YouTube announced some new options to let parents further restrict their kids’ viewing.
In a blog post, YouTube outlined new limits on Shorts videos for supervised teen accounts (the YouTube Kids app doesn’t have a Shorts tab). Parents are able to set a daily limit on time kids can watch shorts videos, with the option to set that limit to zero — disabling the Shorts feed altogether — coming “soon.”
YouTube’s also talking up new guidelines for content creators making videos aimed at a teen audience, with best practices that promote curiosity about new topics and “deep dive content” meant to “fuel existing interests.”
Finally, YouTube’s introduced a new onboarding flow for kid accounts created by parents that lets parents better specify the type of content they want their child to have access to on YouTube.
Online platforms are facing increasing pressure around the world to implement systems that prevent kids from accessing content that may be harmful. The best way to protect your kids online is to talk to them about what they’re getting up to, but additional tools can be a boost. These new features will be joining YouTube’s existing suite of tools in the near future.
