YouTube goes down for users worldwide in massive outage

YouTube is experiencing a massive outage right now. Users worldwide are unable to load videos or access the platform on both web and mobile. According to Downdetector, over 300,000 reports have poured in within the last hour or so, making this one of the biggest YouTube outages in recent memory.

Users are reporting that videos refuse to load, the homepage is blank, and even the mobile app isn’t working properly. As usual, X is also filled with reports of the outage. That said, a couple of people are also just starting to report that their access has been restored, but fresh reports of YouTube not working are still pouring in at the time of writing this article.

Interestingly, this widespread downtime comes just a day after YouTube began rolling out a major visual revamp for its video player and overall interface. The update brings new layouts for playback controls, rounded corners, and other design tweaks, but not everyone is happy with the changes. It’s unclear if today’s disruption is linked to those updates.

While YouTube has not yet issued an official statement, such widespread outages are often caused by server-side issues. Given the timing, it’s possible that a server update tied to the new UI rollout might have triggered the outage.

We’ll update this story as soon as YouTube acknowledges the problem or if the service is restored before that.

