The new YouTube player is here, and users are fuming: Do you like it?

YouTube is once again rolling out sweeping UI changes, and this time, the video player is getting a major overhaul. Naturally, not everyone is welcoming the new look with open arms. In fact, the YouTube subreddit is filled with mixed reactions to the redesigned player, with many users calling it a big mistake.

What do you think about the new YouTube player UI? 58 votes I like the new design. It feels fresh. 22 % I prefer the old design. It was cleaner and easier to use. 28 % I don't notice much difference. 9 % I don't really care. 16 % I haven't tried the new design yet. 26 %

“Really odd change IMO. Not inherently against the little islands in theory, but readability suffers without the vignetting from the old design. Also, the progress bar sits so far up the screen now, I almost wish that they put it underneath the controls or something, because it’s genuinely distracting in its new incarnation and much harder to see due to it being much thinner,” a user commented in a Reddit thread discussing the YouTube player’s new look.

While Google is aiming for a cleaner, more immersive experience with the new design, many users feel it actually looks busier than before.

“YouTube are always making the most horrible UI updates ever. For what reason would they introduce more clutter around the buttons when it was totally fine before? Also, really, really hate the fact that you can no longer scroll your cursor to the bottom right and press to close full screen, now you have to actively put the cursor EXACTLY on the button, or it registers as the normal screen and pauses, it all makes it feel so much less intuitive and less smooth,” wrote another user.

Meanwhile, someone said, “I can get used to different buttons, but what absolutely sucks is that scrolling down in full-screen mode now pulls up a list of other videos rather than the comments as it did before.”

A user with a large-screen monitor chimed in, saying, “It might not be so bad for a smaller display, but it literally feels like an upscaled iPad.”

Not everyone is against the new design, though. Some folks even said they like the new approach. What are your thoughts? Do you like the new YouTube player UI or do you prefer the old one? Take our poll and share your thoughts in the comments section.

