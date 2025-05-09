YouTube could score big with an exclusive NFL streaming first

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is reportedly the “heavy favorite” to stream its first exclusive NFL game.

Streaming on the platform would allow the league to exploit a potential loophole in the Sports Broadcasting Act.

This would be a Week 1 game featuring the Los Angeles Chargers and an as-yet-unannounced opponent.

Recently, the NFL has been stretching its legs and expanding out to partners outside of broadcast TV, like Amazon and Netflix. It looks like the league is not quite done, as it’s looking for another digital platform to place its games on. A new report now says the NFL is eyeing YouTube as a potential partner.

According to The Athletic, YouTube is the “heavy favorite to stream its first exclusive NFL game on Friday of the opening week.” This would be somewhat different from the agreements with Amazon and Netflix, as those platforms require a subscription and YouTube is free. As a result, this exclusive game would be available to watch for free globally. If you have YouTube TV, it appears you’ll be able to watch this game on that service as well.

This is a pretty big deal for more reasons than just the fact that this would be YouTube’s first time streaming an exclusive NFL game. As Awful Announcing points out, the NFL may have found a loophole in the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 by using YouTube. The Act prevents the NFL from televising games on Friday or Saturday between the second weekend of September and the second weekend of December. This chunk of the calendar is reserved for high school and college games. The NFL is able to get away with Black Friday games because the rule demands that a majority of the game must be complete by 6 p.m. in the local market.

If YouTube wins the deal, it would get a Week 1 game featuring the Los Angeles Chargers. This game will take place in Brazil and the Chargers’ opponent is expected to be announced on May 13.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.