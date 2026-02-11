YouTube Music is testing a 'Your week' recap that judges your music taste

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Some YouTube Music users have spotted a new profile banner that recaps their listening taste for the past seven days.

The feature appears to use generative AI to write a short summary of the user’s music listening mood over the week.

YouTube has not officially announced the feature yet, and it is currently visible only to a small number of users.

YouTube Music recently added a new AI Playlist feature that lets users generate playlists by describing what they want to hear. However, this isn’t the only AI feature that the service is working on, as users have now spotted a “Your week” recap feature that potentially uses AI to recap your recent listening habits.

Reddit user BarisberatWNR spotted a new banner in YouTube Music’s profile section. This banner features a Gemini-like icon with the title “Your week.” Within, we can spot what appears to be an AI-generated description of your listening mood this week, with some featured album art on the side.

This new banner is showing up for some users when accessing your profile via the profile photo in the top right corner and tapping Your channel. Most users will see sections for Personal mix, On Repeat, and any public playlists they have, but, as shown above, some may also see the new Your week section.

YouTube has not yet officially announced or detailed what this section does, so this appears to be a limited test at this stage.

YouTube Music previously integrated AI into its yearly Recap, allowing users to ask Gemini questions about their listening trends. This feature differs because it appears to proactively use AI to describe a narrower window of your listening activity.

We’ve reached out to Google to learn more about this feature and will keep you updated once we hear back.

