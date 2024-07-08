YouTube Music's latest experiment is like ChatGPT for playlists

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music is testing the ability to create AI-generated radios based on inputted text prompts.

The feature is likely being tested with a very limited number of users, as there’s seemingly no more than one report highlighting it.

It’s unclear whether the new prompt-based radios will expand to all YouTube Music users or get axed.

We live in an AI era, where companies are trying to integrate their artificial smarts into every aspect of our lives. The latest AI experiment from YouTube Music creates radios based on user prompts. Eligible users can simply type their song expectations, and the service will automatically generate relevant radios.

According to a Reddit post (via 9to5Google), YouTube Music is experimenting with prompt-based AI radios. So far, only one person has posted about the feature, suggesting that Google is testing it with a small group of users.

If you’re part of the test, you’ll find a new ‘Ask for music any way you like’ card in the Home tab. Clicking it reveals an AI chatbot interface where you can type or use voice input to describe the music you’re interested in. The UI also features some suggested prompts, which can help undecided users.

Once you send your query, YouTube Music will present a unique, AI-generated radio. You can then play it, scroll through its bundled songs, or save it to your library. The app warns: “AI-generated responses are experimental. Quality and accuracy may vary. Please don’t enter confidential or personal information regarding yourself or others.”

It’s currently unclear how many users can access this experimental feature and whether the company plans to roll it out on a broader scale. If you’re part of the test, you can try out the new AI-generated radios by updating the YouTube Music app and locating the relevant card in the Home tab.

