I just can’t imagine using YouTube Music, so why do you?

Not too long ago, I was a loyal Google Play Music user. It was an app that I loved dearly, offering great usability and a wide range of music. However, when the vastly different YouTube Music arrived and Play Music departed, I sought another service. I couldn’t quite get to grips with the changes, and Google didn’t make it easy to adjust either.

Nowadays, Spotify is my preferred music streaming service, thanks to its brilliant algorithm, Spotify Jam, and its ability to breathlessly jump over to any supported device with the tap of an icon. It’s just so much more convenient for me.

So, forgive me when I wonder why anyone would stick with YouTube Music in 2025. I admit that Google has ploughed plenty of development muscle into the platform and is innovating in ways that Spotify and its rivals haven’t. That said, I don’t see myself ever going back, not after the Play Music drama.

I’m sure that YouTube Music users have their reasons for continuing with the platform. If you’re one of them, I’d love to hear your views. And, if you aren’t, feel free to chime in too with your reasons for sticking to your preferred offering.

Here are some more questions: What is your preferred music streaming platform, and why?

What is the one reason you will never quit your music platform of choice?

If YouTube Music and Spotify were the only music streaming players in town, which would you pick, and why?

Do you like the direction that streaming music platforms are going, especially by including more visual media and accepting AI-generated music?

Do you still invest in physical media (vinyl, CDs, cassettes, etc.) or purchase digital music?

What is your current music streaming platform? 152 votes YouTube Music 63 % Spotify 18 % Apple Music 7 % Deezer 0 % Tidal 4 % Amazon Music 2 % Pandora 1 % Another service (mention in the comments) 6 %

