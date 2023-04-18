What is the Spotify Premium Family plan?

Like their student discount, Spotify offers a subscription package for families at a lower rate than their regular Spotify Premium plan. Depending on your situation and how many listeners you want to be able to cover under one plan, this could be the best option for you. Let’s go over what Spotify Premium Family is and how you can get started on this plan.

What is Spotify Premium Family?

For those unaware, Spotify offers a subscription service that grants users access to several exclusive features. These include increased audio quality, the ability to turn shuffle off, ad-free music listening, and more.

Typically, one Spotify Premium subscription costs $9.99 per month. This is known as the Individual tier. Beyond that, however, Spotify offers discounts for their Duo, Student, and Family plans.

The family plan ($15.99/mo) includes up to six separate premium accounts for users living together under the same roof. According to Spotify, “each person on the plan uses their own account, so no one shares a password, and everyone keeps their own saved music and playlists.”

This package also includes the Family Mix, which is “a playlist based on the tastes of everyone on the plan,” and a separate app for kids “packed with singalongs, soundtracks, and playlists made just for kids.”

The person who signs up for the account acts as the plan manager. The plan manager can add up to five more Spotify accounts.

How much does Spotify Premium Family cost?

On their own, six Spotify Premium Individual subscriptions would cost nearly $60 per month. Spotify Premium Family cuts that price down to just $15.99 for six accounts monthly. This is perhaps Spotify’s best deal, but it doesn’t go unrivaled.

Apple Music, Deezer, TIDAL, and Pandora offer discounted family plans at $14.99, which undercuts Spotify’s current offering by a dollar. On the other hand, Spotify has its claws in many more social media platforms than the rest, including direct integration in things like Instagram and Discord.

How to add new members to Spotify Premium Family Adding new members to your family plan is simple. However, it requires you to be the “plan manager,” or the person who started the family plan. If someone else added you to the family plan, they would be the plan manager. In this case, you wouldn’t have the necessary rights to add new members.

On your Account Overview, there will be a box marked Spotify Family. You can select VIEW DETAILS or Premium for Family from the list of tabs on the left to continue.

In Premium for Family, if you were the one who started your family plan, then there will be a list of empty slots next to blank avatars. If you click any of these slots, you can add new users to your plan in one of two ways: Copying a link that you can send to whomever you would like to add

An email invitation Once you have chosen who you want to add to the plan and sent them the link or invitation, the empty slot will read Waiting for one person. Once they accept the invitation, their account’s display name and avatar will replace the open place.

Apple Music family plan vs Spotify Premium Family

The family plan that Apple Music offers is currently cheaper at $14.99 per month. They provide lossless playback with ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec.) Along with Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio, you can also get CD-quality and Hi-Res streaming.

There are few situations where lossless audio will benefit most users right now. Apple’s own AirPods Max doesn’t even support lossless audio at the moment. Unless you are an audiophile, most people won’t be able to tell the difference, and Spotify’s streaming quality will be more than enough at the Very High setting.

Is Spotify Premium Family worth it?

Whether or not the family plan is worth buying is up for you to decide. It will depend on what other Spotify-connected platforms you use and how many people live with you. A lot of money can be saved if you opt into the family plan. It costs less than two Individual accounts, and you get access to some of the most convenient features available on a music streaming platform.

FAQs

Can Spotify Premium Family be used at different addresses? Subscribing to the Spotify Premium Family plan will require you to verify your home address “from time to time.” This can be done through enabling location services for Spotify in settings or providing a home address using Google Maps.

Does Spotify really check the home address for Spotify Premium Family? Yes, Spotify periodically verifies that everyone on your Spotify Premium Family plan lives at the same address. This information is encrypted and not used by Spotify for advertising or internal use. After home address verification, location data is not stored or tracked.

Can you merge Spotify accounts to Family? Yes. One Spotify account starts the Spotify Premium Family plan, and up to five additional users can join. If an account wants to join, but they are already subscribed to their own Spotify Premium plan, they must cancel their Spotify Premium plan before joining the Spotify Premium Family plan.

How do I Cancel Spotify Premium Family? Canceling Spotify Premium (any plan) is done like this: first, head to the account details section of the desktop or mobile app. Then, find the “Plans” section, and select “Cancel Premium”.

