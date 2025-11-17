It's happening! YouTube Music is testing a feature everyone has wanted for years.

TL;DR YouTube Music appears to be testing a new feature that allows users to search within playlists.

The feature was spotted on the iOS version of the YouTube Music app, and its rollout seems to be extremely limited as of now.

Android users are not yet seeing the feature in their apps.

YouTube Music appears to be quietly rolling out a long-requested feature — the ability to search within playlists. Users have been asking for this feature for years, and it now looks like Google is finally responding.

A Reddit user reported seeing a new “Find in Playlist” option in the YouTube Music iOS app. According to the user, the feature is available on version 8.45.3 of the app, and they confirmed they’re based in India. They also noted that while they can search within playlists, they still can’t search through radios saved to their library.

Although it seems like a simple feature, one that should have been available on an app like YouTube Music from day one, playlist search has been a major pain point for users for years. Until now, the only way to search within playlists has been by using browser extensions on desktop, leaving app users without a built-in way to search their playlists.

That said, the rollout of the new feature seems extremely limited as of now. Android and iOS users commented on the Reddit thread, saying they can’t see the “Find in Playlist” option just yet. We also checked the same version of the YouTube Music app on iOS in India, and the playlist search option isn’t showing up for us. It’s possible that the feature is currently in an A/B testing phase, a common approach Google takes before widely releasing new features.

When and if the feature is made available more broadly, it should show up when you tap the three-dot menu next to a playlist. It would be especially useful for YouTube Music users who have massive playlists, allowing them to quickly locate specific tracks without endless scrolling.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and watch if Google decides to roll out the feature to everyone or test it more widely.

