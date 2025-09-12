You didn't ask for it, but YouTube Music's Now Playing redesign is here

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music has rolled out a redesign for Now Playing.

The redesign relocates control buttons and features, while also introducing a dual-pane design.

This redesign is a server-side update.

Get ready to relearn where everything is on Now Playing in YouTube Music. After testing a redesign back in November, that new look is arriving in on the app. The redesign repositions control buttons and features, while also introducing a dual-pane design.

First spotted by 9to5Google, Now Playing’s new design will force you to retrain your muscle memory. For example, you’ll no longer see the Song/Video switcher at the top of the screen. It now sits in a carousel with a group of other controls immediately below the scrubber. However, the arrow, Cast, and three-dot menu remain in the same place as before.

Before the carousel got relocated below the scrubber, it used to sit under the song title and artist name. Now, the shuffle, back, play, forward, and repeat controls can be found in this location. Speaking of the scrubber, it now has a boxier look and no longer has the playhead.

YouTube Music also removed the Up Next, Lyrics, and Related tabs from the bottom of the screen. Lyrics gets its own place in the carousel, just like the Song/Video switcher. For Related, you’ll now have to tap on the song title, which is a little less convenient. As for Next Up, you’ll need to use the new drag handle, where you’ll see the playlist or radio you’re currently listening to.

It also appears that the redesign takes away themes from the Lyric and Related sheets. These sheets can also be expanded. This update appears to be a server-side update. If you’re not seeing it yet, try force-stopping the app in App Info, then open it again.

This redesign arrives on the heels of an experiment that paywalls lyrics for free users. It appears the service is aiming to get free users to upgrade to Premium by limiting the number of free lyrics views.

