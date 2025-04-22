YouTube Music now lets you turn your favorite lyrics into shareable art

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music is getting a feature that lets users share song lyrics.

Users can select specific lyrics, place them on a background color of their choice, and share the resulting image across social media platforms and messaging apps.

YouTube Music is now rolling out a cool new feature that lets users share song lyrics directly from the app. According to multiple reports on Reddit, the feature, which we first spotted during an APK teardown back in January, is now available for some users.

How to share lyrics from YouTube Music?

YouTube Music’s new lyrics-sharing feature is similar to what apps like Spotify already offer. While listening to a song, you can navigate to the “Lyrics” tab and tap on specific lines to select them. Once selected, you can create a custom image with the lyrics and the background color of your choice.

This image also contains the song title and artist name, and can be shared on social platforms like Instagram and Facebook. You can also send the lyrics image to your family and friends via messaging apps or save it directly to your device.

We checked, and our YouTube Music app, version 8.15.51, does not have the lyric-sharing feature yet. There’s also no update available for the app on the Play Store. It’s possible the feature is part of a server-side update that will roll out to users in phases. In the meantime, you can watch the video above to see how lyrics-sharing works on YouTube Music.

