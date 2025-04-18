YouTube Music borrows a TikTok habit to make liking songs instinctively easier

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music has rolled out a double-tap gesture that lets users “like” songs by tapping the album cover center.

This quality-of-life improvement adds liked songs directly to the user’s playlist, mimicking the gesture from other social platforms.

The feature is available starting with YouTube Music version 8.14.53A, after initial references were found in an earlier update.

YouTube Music is bundled with a YouTube Premium subscription, which works well for the service and lets it stay competitive against other streaming giants like Spotify. Google is slowly but surely adding features to YouTube Music, hoping to keep users content with it. We spotted a small quality-of-life change that most users would overlook, but would definitely find it amiss if it weren’t present.

YouTube Music v8.14.53A is rolling out the ability to double-tap to like songs. Strings for this feature were added back in version 8.03.51, but now the feature is rolling out to users.

Previously, double-tapping at the center of the album cover did nothing, while double-tapping on the sides would seek the song in the tapped direction. Now, double-tapping the center of the album cover likes the song, which automatically adds it to the Liked Songs playlist.

Many users have grown accustomed to the “double-tap to like” gesture thanks to the proliferation of the gesture on short-form video platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. YouTube Music is now jumping on the trend, so users will no longer find the platform as the odd man out.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.