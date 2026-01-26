Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
YouTube Music finally syncs playback across devices the way it should have all along
3 hours ago
- YouTube Music now allows users to resume playback from one mobile device on another mobile device.
- The platform previously only let users resume playback from desktop on mobile.
Back in July, YouTube Music was updated to sync playback progress between devices. At the time, that ability only worked when moving from a mobile device to the desktop web app or vice versa. Now, though, the platform will let you resume your queue from pretty much any device on any other device.
As reported by 9to5Google, YouTube Music’s Now Playing queue now picks up where you left off, regardless of which device you were listening on before. That means you can, for example, resume a playlist you were listening to on your iPad when you leave the house with just your Android phone.
9to5 says that now, when you open the YouTube Music app on any mobile device, you’ll see the last song you were listening to populate the miniplayer, regardless of which device you were listening on before. Again, the app was able to similarly help you pick up where you left off when moving from the web app to the mobile app, but it couldn’t do the same when moving between different mobile devices.
The updated behavior brings YouTube Music a little closer to the cross-device experience Spotify offers. On that platform, the player syncs across all devices you’re currently signed into — if you’re listening to Spotify on your phone and open the desktop app, you’re able to either move playback to the desktop app, or control playback on your phone using your computer in real time.
YouTube Music’s new cross-device functionality doesn’t seem quite so robust, but it’s certainly an improvement. 9to5 doesn’t mention a specific version of the YouTube Music app enabling this updated functionality; it’s likely a server-side update.
Do you have this new cross-device integration in YouTube Music? How’s it working for you? Let us know in the comments.
