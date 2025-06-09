YouTube Music has started sneaking in more ads for free users

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Some free YouTube Music users are starting to see new banner ads.

These ads are appearing between the cover art and the Now Playing controls.

YouTube Music Premium costs $10.99 per month, but you can also use the service for free. Using the platform for free, however, comes with the drawback of being exposed to ads. And it looks like these users could get an extra dose of ads in the near future

Currently, those who use the free version of YouTube Music are exposed to ads after every couple of songs. These ads appear on the Now Playing screen, taking over the space where the cover art is usually shown. Accompanying these ads is a “Sponsored” label, a counter for the number of ads, and a timer. When these ads play, the progress bar turns yellow and the Now Playing controls are greyed out.

In an attempt to pack in even more advertising, it seems YouTube Music is testing a new banner ad. Some users are reporting that they now see a banner ad that appears between the cover art and the Now Playing controls.

Included in these banner ads is the advertiser’s image, a line of text, the Sponsored label, and a URL. Off to the right is a dropdown arrow and a “Buy now” button. Unlike the other ads, these banner ads don’t interrupt your listening experience or take over your controls. Although these are not as invasive as the ones you have to listen to, users likely aren’t thrilled they’re getting an extra helping of advertisements.

Fortunately, it appears this change has yet to roll out to most users. It’s unclear how widespread this test is.

