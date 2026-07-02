Where'd the YouTube Music Library disappear to on Android Auto?

TL;DR Some Android Auto users have been noticing that they can no longer seem to access the Library in YouTube Music on their dashes.

It’s possible this issue could be tied to a recent YouTube Music update.

Some users have been able to fix this by clearing caches or toggling their data connection, but this may not be a universal solution.

When you’ve got Android Auto in your dash, it’s almost like having Google in the passenger seat — it can chat with you, help out with directions, and even be in charge of serving up the music. We all know just how critical that car DJ role can be, especially on long trips — and that’s exactly why we’re so concerned about a recent spate of reports claiming that YouTube Music on Android Auto isn’t working right.

Quite a few YouTube Music users share similar reports in a post over on Reddit’s Android Auto sub, noting that they can’t seem to access the Library screen from their cars. While they can ultimately still play music, attempts to get to the Library instead show a “No Items” message.

There are a few theories kicking around about what’s causing this, with blame being placed on everything from data connectivity to YouTube Music’s latest update. The good news is that some users report finding relief by clearing their caches, restarting, or toggling Wi-Fi on and off.

That said, the same solutions aren’t working for everyone, and we’re also seeing affected users report going through these steps multiple times, and not getting their Library to return.

Has your YouTube Music Library vanished on Android Auto? 0 votes Yeah — where'd it go? NaN % It did, but I was able to get it back. NaN % Nope, nothing missing here. NaN %

If you’ve run into this problem for yourself, take a moment and share your experience in the poll above. And if you have managed to get your Library back, pop down to the comments below and let us know which approach ended up resolving things for you.

Android Auto has generally been getting better with its media support lately, introducing a new player UI earlier this year. Hopefully some of that development attention can be turned to swiftly resolving this current issue — and before your next road trip!

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