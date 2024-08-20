Google finally expands Multiview to YouTube, but there's a small catch

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is bringing YouTube TV’s Multiview feature to YouTube.

Subscribers to NFL Sunday Ticket will be able to use Multiview on YouTube on TVs, mobile devices, and tablets.

The feature will be available at the start of the NFL season.

Multiview, the feature that allows you to watch up to four screens at once, has long been an exclusive to YouTube TV. Now that feature is finding its way over to YouTube, but there’s a small catch.

Today, Google announced a few new perks it is giving to its NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers. The most notable of which are the improvements to Multiview. On YouTube TV, these football fans will be able to build a Multiview of any combination of two, three, or four NFL Sunday Ticket games. In the past, Multiview only offered preset picks, so this improvement should offer more freedom over what you watch.

The bigger news, however, is that Multiview is coming to YouTube for the first time. Unfortunately, the feature will only be available to NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers for the purpose of watching football games. Google says this option will be available at the start of the football season, which the season starts on Thursday, September 5. Users will be able to use the YouTube Multiview feature on TVs, mobile devices, and tablets.

Outside of Multiview, the company announced that NFL Fantasy and Yahoo Fantasy players can connect their accounts to Fantasy View. This way, fans can keep track of their fantasy teams without having to take their eye off the game. It has also launched a spoiler mode feature that hides scores for specific teams so you can avoid final scores if you plan to watch a game later.

This is all great news for NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers. At the same time, we hope this also means that Multiview on YouTube will eventually open up for everyone else and for other types of content.

