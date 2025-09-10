Forget subtitles: YouTube opens the floodgates on auto-dubbing videos into your own language

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is officially rolling out its multi-language audio feature for creators.

This feature will allow viewers to watch videos dubbed in their native language.

The rollout will happen over the coming weeks.

Soon, you’ll be able to watch videos from creators around the world without having to read subtitles. YouTube has announced that it is finally officially launching its multi-language audio feature for creators.

YouTube’s multi-language audio tool allows creators to dub their videos in other languages. The feature leverages Google’s Gemini software to replicate tone of voice and emotion, similar to the Voice Translate feature on the Pixel 10. It initially launched as a pilot in 2023 and was available to a small number of creators, including MrBeast, Mark Rober, and chef Jamie Oliver. After a two-year stint as a pilot, YouTube is now rolling it out widely over the coming weeks.

For creators, this tool should make it easier for them reach a wider audience. According to YouTube’s data, creators who added “Multi-language Audio tracks to their videos saw over 25% of their watch time come from views in the video’s non-primary language.” Jamie Oliver reportedly increased his views by three times when he started using the feature.

As for the viewer, this means you’ll have a wider selection of content to consume. So if you’re tired of reading subtitles, now you’ll be able to listen to the translated audio instead.

