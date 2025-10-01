YouTube is trying out a new look on mobile, and users respond exactly how you'd expect

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has rolled out a new UI for some mobile users.

It appears there are changes to the channel profile picture, channel name, video title, and buttons.

It also appears that a new UI has rolled out for Shorts.

YouTube just recently rolled out its redesigned UI on Android TVs. Now it appears the platform is focusing its attention on the mobile app. Some YouTube viewers are now spotting a new look.

While looking at the YouTube app on his phone, our Editor-at-large, Mishaal Rahman, noticed a new UI. The new UI appears to have sneaked onto our News Editor’s, Stephen Schenck, app as well. We have also found a few reports on Reddit showing the same UI changes.

There are a few key differences with the new UI, the most obvious being the channel profile picture and video title. Previously, the profile picture sat below the video title. The video’s title has now shifted to the right to make room for a larger profile picture. You may also notice that the channel name has been replaced with the channel’s username. For example, instead of seeing the channel name Jet Lag: The Game, you now see the username @jetlagthegame.

Additionally, it looks like Google has rearranged the buttons below the player. The notification bell no longer sits above the carousel of other buttons. You’ll now find it at the front of the line in the carousel. It also appears that YouTube has removed the text from these buttons, leaving only the icons.

In a change that appears to be far more divisive, users have also noticed a revamp to the UI in Shorts. Specifically, the buttons appear to be smaller and smoother than before. The issue is that these users think that the icons are too small and smooth-looking.

What do you think of this new UI that YouTube is testing? Do you like it or hate? Let us know in the comments section below.

