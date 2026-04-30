Your YouTube home feed could soon look very different on mobile

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is testing dynamic thumbnail and video sizes on mobile, breaking away from the usual uniform grid on the Home feed.

The feature is rolling out to both Android and iOS as part of a limited experiment.

Thumbnails may look cropped, but YouTube says it isn’t altering original uploads.

YouTube is about to look different on your phone. After trying out larger video thumbnails on desktop in early 2025, YouTube is now testing a feature that automatically changes the size of videos and thumbnails on the mobile Home feed.

YouTube shared on its support page that this test is now rolling out to both Android and iOS users. The main goal is to make the screen feel more immersive. Since space on mobile screens is limited, YouTube wants to help videos stand out as you scroll.

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Again, the latest experiment changes how videos appear, which is a departure from the usual grid of same-sized rectangles. Some videos might take up more space to grab your attention, while others fit differently in the feed.

If you run a channel and worry about your click-through rates, your original artwork is safe. Some thumbnails might look cropped to viewers during this test, but YouTube says it is not changing, compressing, or permanently editing your uploads. The company is only collecting data to see how these new layouts affect viewer behavior.

YouTube says the test aims to find the best way to boost engagement with creators’ videos. By studying which thumbnail sizes and layouts get people to stop scrolling and press play, YouTube hopes to improve the mobile viewing experience.

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