YouTube's new embed player is frustrating users with missing buttons, translucent design

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is rolling out a redesigned video player for content embedded on other sites, matching the main player redesign that debuted last year.

The new-look YouTube embed player shifts some controls to the center of the screen, and others to the top-right corner of the UI.

Users are already criticizing the changes, citing missing features and control locations that are less accessible than before.

YouTube has separate video players for its own site and for embedded content appearing on other sites. Last year, Google introduced an overhauled video player on the YouTube site that ditched the classic design for a translucent user interface with rearranged buttons. This rolled out in October 2025, and not everyone was thrilled with the new look. While Google described the visual tweaks as being “more visually satisfying while obscuring less content,” many users found the controls harder to see and more complicated than the classic UI.

For better or worse, Google is now rolling out a similar redesign for the YouTube embed player on other sites. We spotted the new embed player beginning to appear on Thursday, March 26, and Reddit users also picked up on the tweak in multiple posts. Previously, the YouTube embed player’s classic design neatly housed playback controls under the progress bar, including play/pause, volume, closed captions, and picture quality.

The fresh YouTube embed player design changes the style up with more translucency, a user interface that protrudes deeper into video content when revealed, and button locations split between the top, bottom, and middle of the UI.

Google

Notably, the play/pause button is no longer under the progress bar. This is a departure from the user interface of the main YouTube desktop player, which still includes every playback control under the progress bar. Instead, the new-look YouTube embed player puts the play/pause button in the center of the screen. The volume, closed captions, and player settings buttons are relocated to the top-right corner of the embed player.

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A copy link button now appears in the bottom-left corner of the embed player, where the play/pause button used to live. The redesigned embed player removes the double-click shortcut to enter full screen mode, and the skip video button is also gone. Instead, the new YouTube embed player includes a “More videos” shortcut under the progress bar. The full screen mode button also now floats above the progress bar.

Reddit users have already criticized the new appearance, claiming the repositioned controls are less accessible than before. Additionally, they point out that the old “Share” button is less functional, as it now only supports copying links.

What do you think of the new YouTube embed player UI? Let us know in the comments below.

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