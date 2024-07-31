YouTube uses creators to bring you closer to the Olympics

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube has partnered with broadcasters spanning over 200 countries and territories, including Eurosport, Claro Sports, and CazéTV.

Over 30 YouTube creators have been sent to Paris so viewers can watch the Olympics with perspectives from their favorite creators.

Viewers can also watch full broadcast live streams and use the multiview in Latin America.

The Olympics are in full swing and YouTube is making sure that you get all the coverage you can handle. In addition to live streams and highlights, viewers also have the opportunity to experience the games through the eyes of their favorite YouTube creators.

In a new blog, YouTube explains the many ways you can catch all of the action happening in Paris. As you probably know by now, NBC is the main broadcaster of the Olympics for the US. As YouTube notes, you watch the coverage in 4K on YouTube TV, as well as catch clips and highlights on YouTube.

However, there’s a special twist for this year. Over 30 YouTube creators were sent to Paris, allowing viewers to experience the Olympics with commentary from their favorite creators. Some of these creators include Haley Kalil, Jeenie Weenie, Kristy Scott, Rick Azas, Liza Baez, Enaldinho, Robbie Lyle, Gabinouvilla, Underrated Hijabi, Paul Ferrer Z, Tina Yong, and RJ Karishma. According to the company, these creators are working together with official broadcasters to give their perspective on every moment.

In addition, the company says that fans in Brazil and 17 other Spanish Latin American countries will also be able to watch live streams. They’ll also be able to use multiview through broadcasters like CazéTV (Brazil only) and Claro Sports.

Before the games started, the company announced a variety of features that can be used to stay up to date with the event. Are you watching the Olympics? Let us know in the comments below.

