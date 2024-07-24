YouTube TV subscribers will get front-row seats to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has partnered with official broadcasters for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to bring live coverage and highlights to YouTube TV.

The company has also announced new features to help viewers keep up with the Olympic Games, including a dedicated Google TV Olympic hub.

In the US, viewers will be able to check out new AI-powered Search, Google Maps, and Gemini tools in action on NBCUniversal’s coverage.

Google is making it easier for you to keep up with the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It has announced a partnership with the official broadcasters to bring Olympic content and highlights to YouTube.

In a recent blog post, the company said that official broadcasters will livestream events and the Olympic opening and closing ceremonies on their YouTube channels in select markets. In the US, YouTube TV subscribers will be able to follow NBCUniversal’s live coverage on the platform and utilize the multiview feature to watch up to four streams at the same time.

Additionally, Google TV is getting a new Olympics hub in the “For you” tab that will collate streams and highlights from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This tab will be available starting July 26, and it will include live events from official broadcasters’ channels, official highlights, and behind-the-scenes interviews and stories.

Google has also partnered with the US Olympic team and NBCUniversal to give viewers access to AI-powered features in Search, Google Maps, and Gemini to keep up with the Olympic coverage. The company says that NBCUniversal’s daytime and primetime coverage will utilize Search’s AI Overviews feature to give viewers a quick snapshot of sports and athletes.

NBC’s commentators will also use Gemini to offer insights and showcase 3D views of Olympic venues in Paris using Google Maps Platform’s Photorealistic 3D Tiles. Viewers will also be able to try these features on their devices to keep up with the Olympic coverage.

