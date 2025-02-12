Dear YouTube, please bring this bug back

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube users were temporarily unable to see comments under videos.

It appears the issue only affected users on the mobile app.

The bug seems to have been fixed.

YouTube’s comment section can be a place that offers engaging conversation or feedback. At the same time, it can also be a cesspool you want nothing to do with. Regardless, you expect to see comments underneath any video you watch. So when comments disappeared recently, you can probably imagine how surprising that was to YouTube viewers.

Multiple reports have popped up on Reddit in the last 24 hours, with users claiming to be unable to see comments on YouTube. This issue seemed to be affecting all types of videos, from music to news and more. It also appears the bug was only affecting users on the mobile app. When navigating to the comments section, users were greeted with a page that said, “No comments yet.”

It seems YouTube was quick to pick up on the problem as it appears the issue has now been fixed. We can see comments perfectly fine on all of our devices. However, that didn’t stop users from coming up with a number of conspiracy theories.

Frankly, the temporary reprieve from YouTube comments was kind of refreshing. This was one of those bugs Google could’ve taken its sweet time to fix. Or maybe they could just bring the bug back, please.

