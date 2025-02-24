YouTube on Android TV now tells you which videos offer dubbed translations

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube on Android TV and Google TV has added a “Dubbed” tag to videos that have been translated with AI.

It’s unclear how widely available this tag is.

YouTube has a vast library of videos to choose from, regardless of what your tastes may be. However, that pool of content is made a little smaller due to language barriers. In this respect, this has been one of the few areas where AI shines as YouTube’s AI dubbing feature has helped to make videos more accessible to a global audience. Now it appears YouTube is making it easier to know which videos have recieved the dubbing treatment on smart TVs.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the Android TV and Google TV YouTube app has rolled out a “Dubbed” tag for some videos that have been translated with AI. The tag appears below the video’s thumbnail, next to the view count. It seems that the tag is rare to find at the moment, but the outlet managed to spot it on the app’s home screen.

Regardless of whether the tag is there or not, clicking on a non-native language video that has been auto-dubbed will play with the dub on by default. The tag is simply there to inform the user that dubbing is available for that video. The default language of the AI audio depends on the region you’re in. And you can change the language or turn off the feature by going to Settings and Audio track.

An example of this tag was found on a video titled 100 Layer Sfogliatella. Honestly, the dubbing on this video works very well. But as with anything generated with AI, the results can vary in quality.

It is currently unknown how widely available the tag is. However, the tag’s appearance on a video may depend on the creator.

In related news, it’s reported that YouTube could bring back Premium Lite subscriptions. It’s said that the Premium alternative will be available to users in the US, Australia, Germany, and Thailand.

