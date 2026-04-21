Say goodbye to celebrity deepfakes on YouTube

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is expanding its likeness detection technology to include talent agencies, management companies, and celebrities.

This tool identifies AI-generated content with a participant’s likeness.

Users will be able to request the removal of the content.

From answering questions to creating interactive simulations, there’s a lot that generative AI can do. Unfortunately, that also includes stealing people’s likenesses, which has become a growing problem. To help protect more users from this threat, YouTube is expanding its likeness detection tool.

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In a blog post, YouTube announced that users in the entertainment industry will now have access to its likeness detection feature. This includes talent agencies, management companies, and celebrities. The expansion of this feature could help spell the end for celebrity deepfakes on the platform.

If you’re unfamiliar with this tool, it works similarly to Content ID. However, this feature searches YouTube’s platform for AI-generated content with a participant’s likeness. If the user finds any videos that contain their unapproved likeness, they can request that the video be taken down.

The feature was first announced in 2024, allowing a subset of users to flag and request the removal of AI-generated content that mimics their face or voice. Earlier this year, the feature expanded to government officials, journalists, and political candidates.

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