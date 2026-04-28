YouTube is testing a chat-style search that cuts the scrolling

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is testing a conversational AI tool called Ask YouTube.

Instead of just video lists, you get summaries, key points, timestamps, and curated clips in one view.

The feature is limited to US-based YouTube Premium users (18+) and runs as a test until June 8.

YouTube search has looked the same for what feels like forever. You type in a few words, see a list of thumbnails, and hope the third or fourth video actually helps. Now, though, Google is quietly testing an AI-powered search mode that turns YouTube from a basic video library into more of a tech-savvy concierge, at least for Premium users.

The feature is called Ask YouTube. From today until June 8, US-based YouTube Premium subscribers who are 18 or older can opt in via the YouTube Labs page, the platform said in a help page. When you enable it, a new button shows up in the search bar. Tap it, and instead of just searching, you start a conversation.

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If you ask for something like “short history of the Apollo 11 moon landing,” YouTube will give you a short summary with bullet points, such as the lunar landing date and Armstrong’s first step, instead of just video titles. You’ll also see timestamps in a related video and collections of longer videos and Shorts.

However, The Verge pointed out that one test about a “Steam Controller” gave incorrect information. Anyway, this is still an experiment, not a finished product. It’s best to treat every AI-generated fact with a healthy side of skepticism.

What sets Ask YouTube apart is that you can ask follow-up questions. For example, if you ask, “Plan a 3-day road trip between San Francisco and Santa Barbara,” you might see vlogs, route guides, and text tips all on one page.

While many YouTube viewers dislike AI-generated content, this feature isn’t about creating fake videos. It’s meant to help you find quality content faster, as long as the AI gets the details right.

Google will collect data until June 8. If Premium users try it out and don’t quit over bad answers, the feature could roll out more widely. If not, it will likely end up with other abandoned experimental search tabs.

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