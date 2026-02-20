Survey reveals how YouTube's latest anti-adblock move is impacting users

Joe Maring / Android Authority

YouTube’s war against ad blockers is not new, and the platform is even right in its pursuit of monetization. YouTube’s most recent tactic to dissuade the use of ad blockers on its platform was to start blocking comments and even video descriptions for ad-block users, even if they paid for YouTube Premium. We asked users whether they were affected by this change, and for the vast majority, YouTube worked just fine with an ad blocker.

For most people, YouTube works just fine with an ad blocker Our poll received 3,389 votes, and 1,863 voters (55% of total votes) reported that YouTube has been working just fine despite using an ad blocker. Reader nascardriverburak101 mentions the trio of apps/solutions they use, and they’ve all continued to work for them without a problem: I use ReVanced, adfree YouTube app on TV, and AdBlockers without problem Brave also seems to work without issues, as reader zablez69 and jamiecarversolo attest. VPN use is also popular among users like isjami, ncpeakon, and smileyface400: i get around YT’s anti-adblocker garbage by VPNing via Albania, where they don’t serve ads anyways.

Many didn’t notice the latest changes because they pay for YouTube Premium, or watch ads Moving on, 723 voters (21.3% of total votes) said that they couldn’t notice any changes because they either pay for YouTube Premium or just bulldoze through ads without an ad blocker. Reader joshlambert66 hits the nail on the head: You get what you pay for: Yet my YouTube Premium has no ads and doesn’t hide content, it’s almost like you get what you pay for. All these people complaining that their free way around a paid service doesn’t work anymore need to go get a job. Users like augustineantony7 have made their peace with ads: I cannot see a problem with what youtube are doing…. For me I watch ads since I won’t pay for premium…If anyone has a problem then pay for premium….

Several users did face issues, though Blocking of comments and video descriptions wasn’t an isolated incident, though. A good 618 voters (18.2% of total votes) faced issues accessing the comments section or the video description.

The jury is still out on whether blocking comments was a good or bad move, given how vitriolic and nonsensical the comments section can get on YouTube, so it’s not to say people hated the change. As reader Rusty Harris points out: I use youtube to WATCH videos…not comment on them. If they got rid of the comments, it wouldn’t bother me one bit. 185 voters, representing a small 5.5% of total voters, faced other issues with YouTube. For instance, reader dmrlogistics133 mentions that YouTube keeps pointing out ad blocker use even when it is not being used: I dont use an adblocker, but youtube. Keeps telling me i do, very annoying, as only use it for faqs for games Reader gy1xxx also points out that YouTube has been serving them with dodgy ads, and they keep at it despite reporting them: YouTube adverts are getting worse, there are so many and you can’t block them some are very dodgy to say the least, send reports to YouTube but they keep coming back almost unwatchable There’s some steam to the argument, as we’ve pointed out NSFW ads on YouTube so many times by now.

Reader zzxap19 complains that the fast-forward functionality has vanished from the YouTube app on their TV: Because I watch YouTube on my TV I always skip the sponsor message. As of last night this fast forward is not available. The progress bar goes red and will not let me fast forward or rewind. I’m paying for premium light so these are really the only ads I see but it’s annoying. YouTube’s overarching message is very clear, though: Pay for Premium or watch ads. If you choose neither, you should be prepared for this cat-and-mouse game with ad blockers.

Speaking for myself, the YouTube Premium Family subscription is my most value-oriented subscription, especially given how much my family and I use YouTube and YouTube Music. Even though it costs a pretty penny, it’s worth it for the time saved from watching ads at a household level, or the personal headache avoided from trying to dodge ads (or broken experiences) across all our devices. The cat-and-mouse war against ad blockers makes the subscription even more of a no-brainer.

