Lenovo undercuts the Galaxy Tab S11 series with a pair of more affordable tablets

TL;DR Lenovo is launching two new tablets: the Yoga Tab and Idea Tab Plus.

Pricing for the Yoga Tab will start at $549.99 and will go on sale in September.

The Idea Tab Plus will be available in October, starting at $269.99.

Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra. However, it’s not the only tech company launching new Android tablets this week. Lenovo is also using IFA 2025 to debut a pair of its own tablets: the Yoga Tab and Idea Tab Plus.

Yoga Tab

The first tablet Lenovo unveiled today is the 11.1-inch Yoga Tab. This tablet features a 3.2K (3200 x 2000) PureSight Pro display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 800 nits of brightness. Users will be able to pair the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro to the device to write or draw on the screen. To make images look even better on that 3.2K display, the tablet includes a feature called AI SuperRes to upscale every pixel.

Elsewhere on the exterior, there is one camera in the front and two cameras on the back. The front camera is a 13MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. As for the rear cameras, expect 13MP (f/2.2) and 2MP lenses. There’s also a four-speaker system with sound by Dolby Atmos.

Inside that all-metal unibody beats a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. That SoC is joined by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It’s powered by an 8,860mAh battery, which offers 68W quick charge support.

As with most technology these days, Lenovo highlights the tablet’s AI features. AI SuperRes was mentioned earlier, but there are a number of other AI tools, including Circle to Search, Smart Capture, AI Live Transcript, Smart AI Input, and more. Speaking of AI, this tablet even comes with Perplexity Pro preinstalled.

Idea Tab Plus

The other Android tablet Lenovo is launching is the cheaper Idea Tab Plus. This device is slightly bigger at 12.1 inches, but the display is an LCD panel with a resolution of 2.5K (2560 x 1600). With that screen, you get 800 nits of brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. You’ll be able to pair a stylus — the Lenovo Tab Pen or Pen Plus — with this tablet as well.

In terms of cameras, we’re looking at only a front camera and a rear camera. The camera in the front sports an 8MP lens, while the back goes up to 13MP. On the other end are four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers.

For this tablet, the company went with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor. Like the Yoga Tab, this tablet also features up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. With the 10,200mAh battery, Lenovo says you’ll get up to 13 hours of video playback time. That battery also supports up to 45W charging speeds. There will be AI features on this device too, including AI Notes and Circle to Search to name a few.

Availability and Pricing If either tablet sounds promising, know that they’ll be available soon. Lenovo didn’t offer an exact date, but the Yoga Tab will be available sometime this month for $549.99. The Idea Tab Plus won’t go on sale until October, but when next month rolls around, it will cost $269.99. You’ll be able to get the Yoga Tab in Luna Grey or Seashell. However, the Idea Tab Plus will have three color options: Luna Grey, Cloud Grey, and Seashell.

