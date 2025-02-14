Deal: I've been looking for a projector, and the Yaber T2 may be the one!

My space is limited, and I happen to like portability, so I would rather not get a huge TV to enjoy my favorite films during my days off. I’ve been looking into getting a projector, but boy, these can get expensive! I like to save wherever I can, and today, the Yaber T2 portable projector is $120 off, bringing the price down to $239.99. Get the Yaber T2 projector for just $239.99 ($120 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The deal comes in two stages. First, you’ll get an automatic discount, which brings the price down to $269.99. Then, you will have to manually apply a $30 on-page coupon to bring the price down to $239.99.

The Yaber T2 is usually $359.99, so this is a pretty nice deal. It’s also a pretty good projector for upgrading your movie nights, regardless of the setting. You can enjoy it at home, outdoors, or wherever you prefer, as it has an integrated battery that can run for about 2.5 hours without an outlet in sight.

Other specs are pretty nice, too. The projection can be expanded up to 120 inches. It has a Full HD 1,080p resolution and 450 lumens of brightness. You also won’t need to worry about using external speakers, as it comes with two 8W speakers built-in.

It’s also worth noting that this unit doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, thanks to its audio-only mode. You can use it to play your tunes, listen to podcast, and more. Not only that, but the battery life extends to up to 18 hours when in audio mode.

If I had to complain about anything, it is that this isn’t truly a standalone projector. It has no smart TV OS, which is something some competitors offer. The company offers an optional Google TV dongle, which costs an extra $49.99. Alternatively, you can use the HDMI port to connect any other streaming device to it, such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick or a Chromecast with Google TV.

All that said, we can’t get too picky, either. This is, after all, one of the most affordable portable projectors of its kind, especially when you factor in today’s discounted price. And you can still mirror your smartphone using Wi-Fi 6. It’s actually easy to connect to the projector using NFC.

If you want in on this offer, you might want to sign up for it soon. This is still a record-low price for this unit, and such offers don’t tend to stick around for long. Go get yours while you can! I might, too.

