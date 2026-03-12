Save 30% on the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector (I personally own this one!)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I recommend a bunch of deals on great products around here, but I very rarely actually own any of them. This one is an exception. I own, use, and love my Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector. Today’s 30% discount only makes it more enticing! Buy the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector for just $209.99 ($90 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount comes in the form of a 30% on-page coupon. Make sure it’s applied before adding the item to your cart.

I feel like many of you can relate to how I feel about projectors. Growing up, these magical contraptions were for the rich kids! They were prohibitively expensive, so you can imagine my excitement when I started seeing projectors like the Yaber T2. Not only does it look great, but it also comes with plenty of features, is portable, and has a very accessible price tag. Especially if you can catch a deal like today’s!

The Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector delivers native 1,080p resolution and 450 ANSI lumens of brightness. It’s best for mid- to low-level darkness. Just don’t expect it to look great if the surroundings are pretty bright. It also comes with a pair of surprisingly loud 8W JBL-powered speakers.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

What I love most about this projector is its portability. It comes with a built-in battery that can keep it running for about 2.5 hours. It also doubles as a standalone speaker when used in audio-only mode. And when only listening to your tunes, the battery can last up to 18 hours!

Other features include auto-focus, auto-keystone, Wi-Fi 6, and several smart features. You can mirror your smartphone screen to it, for example, and there is an HDMI port. You can connect any source to it, or get yourself a smart TV dongle.

Again, I personally own this product and love it. It also makes me the life of the party whenever I take it to places. I enjoy taking it on my weekend adventures. If you want in on the fun, catch this coupon deal while it’s still available.

