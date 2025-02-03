Deal: The Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector is $120 off!

Are you looking for a good portable projector? Our favorite ones usually cost closer to $400 or more, but an up-and-coming brand is becoming more popular, and right now, it’s offering a really good deal. The Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector is currently only $239.99, which is a $120 discount. Get the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector for just $239.99

This offer is available from Amazon. A $20 discount will be applied automatically. If you want to get the extra $100 in savings, you’ll need to manually apply the on-page coupon before adding the item to your cart.

Usually priced at $359.99, this $239.99 deal makes the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector a very enticing purchase. It’s a great way to upgrade your movie nights, whether at home, outdoors, or on the go. This is because it has an integrated battery that can run the projector for 2.5 hours, which is enough to play nearly any film on battery power alone.

This is actually a pretty good projector, considering the price. It can project video at Full HD 1,080p resolution. It’s also pretty bright at 450 lumens, and you can extend the screen up to 120 inches.

It’s also nice that you won’t need any external speakers unless you want to upgrade. This unit gets two 8W speakers. By the way, it also works in audio-only mode, so you can use it to listen to your music, podcasts, or any audio. When in audio mode, the battery life extends up to 18 hours!

The one downside is that this isn’t truly a standalone projector, which is likely a big reason why it’s significantly less expensive. While competitors have built-in smart TV operating systems, this projector requires you to purchase the Google TV dongle if you want a smart TV platform. It could be the official Yaber T2 HDMI Adapter, or any other dongle, such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick or a Chromecast with Google TV.

That said, you can mirror your smartphone directly to it, using NFC and Wi-Fi 6 to connect to the projector. Additionally, it has an HDMI port and USB connection for playing local files.

Overall, I believe this could be the best deal on portable projectors. The only downside is it doesn’t natively run a smart TV OS, but it can easily mirror your smartphone, and you can add smart TV functionality pretty easily. This is also a record-low price, so you might want to take advantage of the offer while you can.

