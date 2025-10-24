Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector drops to new record-low price!

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I actually own the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector and love it! I love sharing it with others because it’s such a great offer. The projector has given me endless hours of fun, all while costing me very little. You’ll get an even better deal, as it’s currently at a new record-low price of just $198.88, saving you 39% off the retail price. Buy the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector for just $198.88 ($131.11 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal,” which means a couple of things. It’s available to all customers, so no need for an Amazon Prime subscription here. It’s also an automatic deal, so all you have to do is add it to your cart and check out.

I live in a small cabin and try to be as minimalist as possible. This is why I see no need to own a TV; it takes up a lot of space, and I will rarely use it. I still love watching good films from time to time, so I decided to go for a projector. I was pleasantly surprised with modern offerings, and I went with the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector.

This one offers an enjoyable and affordable experience, especially right now. In fact, my co-worker Kaytlin gave it a very favorable review, so you can go read it to learn all the details. My favorite part of the Yaber T2 is that it is genuinely portable. And I don’t mean only that it’s small; it has a built-in battery that can keep the projector running for about 2.5 hours on a full charge. This means you can use it anywhere! I commonly take it to places to watch things, such as friends’ houses, my backyard, etc.

It’s also pretty decent in terms of specs. You get a Full HD resolution and a 450-lumen brightness. The image can be projected at up to 120 inches, which is enormous. You even get dual 8W speakers, which honestly sound pretty awesome. They are much louder and nicer than I expected, as audio is definitely not an area projectors have excelled in for many years. Of course, it has Bluetooth, so you can definitely use a portable Bluetooth speaker if you prefer to upgrade. Talking about the speaker, you can also use the projector in audio-only mode, and the battery life gets extended to 18 hours! Are there any downsides? You can’t make something so good while also making it affordable, after all. My main gripe is that it has no smart TV OS, so you’ll need to use some kind of dongle or external source. It has an HDMI port, USB playback support, and mirroring capabilities, though. And Yaber sells its own Google TV dongle separately. I am more than happy with my Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector, and I know many of you will be, too. Go get it at this record-low price before the price jumps back up!

